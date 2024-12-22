CN, railworkers strike new deal avoiding potential strike

Photo: The Canadian Press Train cars are seen on the tracks in an aerial view at Canadian National Rail's Thornton Yard on the Fraser River, in Surrey.

The union representing some 3,000 railworkers says it has reached a new deal with Canadian National Railway Co.

In a release today, Unifor says the new collective agreement is good for four years, though it did not say how many members voted in favour of the contract.

Workers had voted a month ago to walk off the job as early as New Year's Day, in a fight for better job security, compensation, and working conditions

Today's release says the new contract includes improved pay, benefits and job protections.

The deal affects a host of technical and administrative employees, including mechanics, crane operators, electricians, and customer support staff.

Neither Unifor nor CN responded immediately to a request for comment.