Canada  

CN, railworkers strike new deal avoiding potential strike

CN, railworkers avoid strike

Story: 524197

The union representing some 3,000 railworkers says it has reached a new deal with Canadian National Railway Co.

In a release today, Unifor says the new collective agreement is good for four years, though it did not say how many members voted in favour of the contract.

Workers had voted a month ago to walk off the job as early as New Year's Day, in a fight for better job security, compensation, and working conditions

Today's release says the new contract includes improved pay, benefits and job protections.

The deal affects a host of technical and administrative employees, including mechanics, crane operators, electricians, and customer support staff.

Neither Unifor nor CN responded immediately to a request for comment.

