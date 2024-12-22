CN, railworkers strike new deal avoiding potential strike

The union representing some 3,000 railworkers says it has reached a new deal with Canadian National Railway Co.
In a release today, Unifor says the new collective agreement is good for four years, though it did not say how many members voted in favour of the contract.
Workers had voted a month ago to walk off the job as early as New Year's Day, in a fight for better job security, compensation, and working conditions
Today's release says the new contract includes improved pay, benefits and job protections.
The deal affects a host of technical and administrative employees, including mechanics, crane operators, electricians, and customer support staff.
Neither Unifor nor CN responded immediately to a request for comment.