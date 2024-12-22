Suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ottawa leaves 10 people hospitalized

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say 10 people are in hospital and one of them is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning case.

Police say the fire department and paramedics responded to a call at about 9:15 a.m. at a home on Granville Street in the city's Vanier district.

The local paramedic service says in an email that six adults and four children were treated and transported for potential carbon monoxide exposure.

One adult was listed in critical condition.

The other nine people were deemed to be in serious condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.