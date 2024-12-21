Montreal police search for man accused of attempted murder of woman found in river

Photo: The Canadian Press An SPVM logo is seen on a detention centre in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal police are searching for a man accused of attempting to a kill a woman Friday after he allegedly abducted her and forced her into a car, which later plunged into the Richelieu River.

Police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin says the force received a call at around 9 a.m. Friday about a man abducting a 23-year-old woman from a home in Montreal's Town of Mount Royal suburb.

Police say the woman was in the car when it went into the river later that day, and they consider the case an incident of domestic violence.

Firefighters were able to use a boat to rescue the woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated for hypothermia.

Allaire Morin says authorities are looking for the 26-year-old suspect on land, but the manhunt is focused on the river where police have deployed scuba divers.

Authorities say a witness reported seeing a man swimming in the river on Friday.