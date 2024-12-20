Singh says NDP will bring forward a non-confidence motion to bring government down

Photo: The Canadian Press Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh prepare for the start of the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says New Democrats will bring forward a non-confidence motion to bring the government down in the next sitting of the House of Commons.

The House rose Tuesday for the Christmas break and won't return until Jan. 27.

In a letter to Canadians, Singh says the NDP will vote to bring down the government regardless of who leads the Liberals.

The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois have both been calling on New Democrats to vote non-confidence in the government but the NDP have supported the Liberals on three confidence votes since September.

If such a vote passes, it would trigger an election.

Trudeau is facing a growing chorus of calls to resign from within the Liberal caucus and outside of it following the resignation of Chrystia Freeland on Monday.