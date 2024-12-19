Alberta unveils new doctor pay model rewarding physicians for bringing on patients

Photo: The Canadian Press A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — The Alberta government says it is unveiling a new pay model that it says will reward family doctors for bringing on patients and pay them for work done behind the scenes.

It says the model will provide incentives to doctors for maintaining a full-time practice of at least 500 patients and providing after-hours care to relieve emergency rooms.

The government says enrolment begins in January and the model would start in the spring — as long as at least 500 doctors sign on.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the deal will dramatically improve the province's ability to recruit and retain primary care physicians.

The announcement comes after repeated calls from the Alberta Medical Association to implement a new compensation model.

Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan says the new model will help to stabilize and sustain family practices and clinics.