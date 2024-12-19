Nancy Karetak-Lindell, former MP, appointed as Nunavut Senator

Photo: The Canadian Press Gov. Gen. Mary Simon stands with Nancy Karetak-Lindell after investing her in the Order of Canada during a National Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Karetak-Lindell to the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced two new appointments to the Senate, including Nunavut's first ever member of Parliament.

Trudeau announced the appointments of Nancy Karetak-Lindell, who will fill Nunavut's only Senate seat, and former Nova Scotia cabinet minister Allister Surette, on Thursday.

The appointments are formally made by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon after recommendations from the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments.

Karetak-Lindell was elected as a Liberal MP in 1997 after playing a key role in negotiations to establish Nunavut as its own political riding two years before it achieved status as a territory.

She would represent the territory for more than a decade and served for a time as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources. In 2022, she was named as a member of the Order of Canada

"I have always admired Nancy and her appointment will mean Nunavut has another strong Inuk female voice in Ottawa," said Nunavut MP Lori Idlout, a New Democrat.

"I congratulate Nancy and look forward to working with her."

Karetak-Lindell is also the former president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada, which represents Inuit at an international level and has status at the United Nations.

The appointment comes nearly a year after the retirement of former Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson.

"My first reaction is, it's about time. The vacancy in a region with such important needs has been unfortunate," Patterson told The Canadian Press.

"I'm also happy Nancy Karetak-Lindell, who of course I've known for many years, can hit the ground running as an experienced legislator. She's got invaluable experience with federal legislation. I wish her well."

Karetak-Lindell is the fourth Inuk to ever serve in the Senate after Willie Adams, Charlie Watt, and current Northwest Territories Senator Dawn Anderson.

Surette, a provincial Liberal, held three different portfolios during his time in Nova Scotia's cabinet. He has been the vice-chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne in Nova Scotia for the last 13 years.

"Congratulations to Mr. Surette and Ms. Karetak-Lindell on their appointment as Parliament’s newest independent senators," Trudeau said in a statement.

"I am confident they will represent their communities well and I look forward to working with them to make a real difference in the lives of Canadians.”