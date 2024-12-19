Trudeau to shuffle cabinet Friday as pressure for him to resign remains

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Laurier Club Holiday Party event in Gatineau, Que., on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Friday morning.

A government source confirms a swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rideau Hall.

This comes at the end of a tumultuous week that saw Trudeau lose his finance minister and face a new swell of pressure within his caucus for him to resign.

Before Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation on Dec. 16 Trudeau had already been preparing a cabinet shuffle to replace five ministers who had told him they won't be running in the next election.

He is also now expected to appoint a new public safety minister with Dominic LeBlanc now balancing that portfolio with the finance role he was given hours after Freeland's departure.

LeBlanc responded "yes" Thursday when asked if Trudeau has the full support of cabinet to stay on as leader.

The five ministers who are not seeking re-election include Housing Minister Sean Fraser, Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough, National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude-Bibeau, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and Southern Ontario Economic Development Minister Filomena Tassi.

It's common practice for ministers not seeking re-election to be replaced.

Ministers Anita Anand and Jeanette Petitpas Taylor are both serving in dual portfolios after the cabinet departures of Pablo Rodriguez from transport and Randy Boissonnault from employment and official languages.

Anand assumed Rodriguez's responsibilities on top of being president of the Treasury Board and Petitpas Taylor took on Boissonnault's duties in addition to Veterans Affairs.

This all comes as Trudeau faces growing calls to step down as Liberal leader from his own caucus in the wake of Freeland's resignation.

In a social media post, Toronto MP and foreign affairs parliamentary secretary Rob Oliphant said he called for an "urgent meeting" of his riding association executive Thursday before taking a public stand on the leadership question.

"What's best for Canada comes first and our party comes second," Oliphant wrote.

New Brunswick Liberal Wayne Long said earlier this week that 40 to 50 caucus members believe it's time for Trudeau to go, including five cabinet ministers.