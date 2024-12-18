Theodore Tugboat replica partially sinks at Ontario dock, awaits effort to refloat

Photo: The Canadian Press Theodore Too, the life-size replica of a TV tugboat of the same name, sits partially sunk at a dock at the Ontario Shipyard in Port Weller. Theodore Too moved to Hamilton, Ont. from Halifax in 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bobby Davidson

The Theodore Tugboat replica that was long a fixture in the Halifax Harbour has partially sunk while docked in St. Catharines, Ont.

A news release says the life-size version of the TV character took on water late Tuesday night and is now mostly submerged in shallow water beside a dock.

The release says the cause of the incident is unclear, and the group is working on efforts to get Theodore floating again.

The boat’s owner Blair McKeil — who is also the CEO of Breakwater Financial — said in a statement on social media that nobody was injured when the boat christened Theodore Too began sinking.

McKeil purchased the tug in 2021, and it travelled from Halifax to Ontario the same year, making over 20 stops along the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

Theodore Too was built in Dayspring, N.S., and was launched in 2000, delighting fans of the children's TV show that aired on CBC TV between 1993 and 2001.