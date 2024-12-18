Trudeau weighs his options as his path to stay on as prime minister narrows

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ability to hold on to power appears to be dwindling as his inner circle begins advising him on his future after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation. Trudeau delivers remarks during a National Caucus holiday event in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation Monday heightened calls for him to step down.

Freeland resigned as finance minister on Monday — the same day she was scheduled to present the fall economic statement and just days after Trudeau told her she would be moved out of the finance job.

The decision appears to have backfired spectacularly, igniting a chorus of calls for the prime minister to resign, including from several Liberal MPs, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and the Toronto Star's editorial board.

Trudeau told an emergency caucus meeting Monday evening that he would reflect on what he is being told.

A Liberal source with knowledge of the situation, but who was not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions, confirmed to The Canadian Press that Trudeau is reflecting with his inner circle on what to do next.

Those reflections include whether he should stay or leave.

Trudeau has cancelled his year-end interviews with news outlets and has yet to publicly discuss Freeland's departure.

Trudeau has resisted calls for him to leave for more than a year now, but should the latest situation change his mind he has several options, including resigning immediately and walking away or staying on until a new leader is chosen. Both of those options likely would require Parliament to be prorogued briefly for a short leadership race to take place.

If he stays, Trudeau has some damage control to do in his caucus, with some suggesting at least one-third of Liberals MPs now want him to resign.

On Wednesday New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, who was among the first MPs to call for Trudeau to resign earlier this year, wrote to the entire caucus calling the "mishandling" of Freeland's resignation "embarrassing" and "an indictment of the chaos and insularity within the Prime Minister's inner circle."

The House of Commons is now on its holiday break, giving the prime minister a few weeks to decide on his next move before MPs return to Ottawa on Jan. 27.

On Tuesday evening, he spoke at the national Liberal caucus holiday party in Ottawa, where Freeland was in attendance.

He indirectly referred to Monday's events, saying the previous few days had been eventful.

"It hasn't been easy, and that's why I'm so happy to see you guys," he said, comparing the Liberals to a "big family."

"Like most families, sometimes we have fights around the holidays. But of course, like most families, we find our way through it."

Freeland's departure came on the same day Housing Minister Sean Fraser publicly announced he won't be seeking re-election, citing family reasons.

A senior government official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter said Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith is being considered to replace Fraser in an upcoming cabinet shuffle.