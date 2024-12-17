Tories call for House hearings on tariffs amid Liberal tumult as firms seek strategy

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland finishes a news conference at the Embassy of Canada as she concludes a two-day visit to Washington, Thursday, June 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-J. Scott Applewhite

The Conservatives are calling for Parliament to hold hearings in January on Canada-U.S. trade ahead of president-elect Donald Trump's entry to the White House.

The Tories say they have no faith in the Liberals to handle the situation following Monday's resignation of former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who was set to have a major role in shaping Canada's response to Trump.

The president-elect has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all goods from Canada unless it stops the flow of migrants and illegal drugs into the U.S., though officials say both cross from Canada in negligible amounts.

The Conservatives want the House trade committee to hold hearings starting the week of Jan. 6 through to Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, to hear from ministers, senior officials and Canada's ambassador in Washington.

Freeland played a pivotal role negotiating the new North American free trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico during Trump's first presidency.

Trump Monday decried Freeland on the platform Truth Social, saying she had "totally toxic" behaviour that was "not at all conducive to making deals."

Freeland was set to lead the way again, chairing a Canada-U.S. relations committee in cabinet that was revived after Trump won the election in November, and was part of two recent first ministers' meetings with premiers trying to shape a united Team Canada approach.

Roland Paris, who leads the University of Ottawa graduate school of international affairs, says it's crucial that premiers have a coherent response that aligns with Ottawa, or risk Washington exploiting domestic divisions.

"There is a huge temptation for politicians to exploit the obvious unpopularity of (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau for their own, local advantage," he said.

"But this is a moment when it's really in the national interest for Canadian leaders, to the greatest extent possible, to be co-ordinating their efforts and messages toward the United States."

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is holding an emergency meeting today to discuss the anticipated impact of U.S. tariffs, with more than 100 sectoral groups invited to attend.