'She will not be missed': Trump mocks Freeland after resignation

Photo: The Canadian Press Chrystia Freeland

Donald Trump has weighed in on Chrystia Freeland's decision to step down from her cabinet position.

The incoming U.S. president posted on Truth Social that "the Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau."

Trump says Freeland's behaviour was "totally toxic" and "not conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada."

He added that Freeland "will not be missed."