National home sales continue surging, prices rise amid falling interest rates: CREA

Photo: The Canadian Press Real estate sale signage is shown on a street in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, on November 7, 2024.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in November rose 26 per cent compared with a year ago, marking the second straight month of large year-over-year gains.

A total of 37,855 homes changed hands last month across Canada, compared with 30,042 in November 2023, following a 30 per cent year-over-year increase of sales in October.

The association said rising home sales activity was driven by gains in Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Greater Toronto and Montreal, along with some smaller cities in Alberta and Ontario.

The national average sale price for November rose 7.4 per cent compared with a year earlier to $694,411.

"Not only were sales up again, but with market conditions now starting to tighten up, November also saw prices move materially higher at the national level for the first time in almost a year and a half," CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart said in a news release.

"Normally we might expect this market rebound to take a pause before resuming in the spring; however, the Bank of Canada's latest 50-basis point cut together with a loosening of mortgage rules could mean a more active winter market than normal."

The Bank of Canada's half-percentage-point cut last week marked the fifth consecutive time it has lowered its policy rate since June, bringing it to 3.25 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis, national home sales rose 2.8 per cent from October.

The number of newly listed properties was down 0.5 per cent month-over-month.

There were just over 160,000 properties listed for sale across the country at the end of the month, up 8.9 per cent from a year earlier but still below historical averages for that time of year.

"With variable rates down and inventory up, buyers are striking before the iron gets hot," said NerdWallet Canada spokesman Clay Jarvis in a statement.

Jarvis predicted the spring season will be competitive. With that in mind, some buyers may have chosen to get off the sidelines last month to avoid paying more next year when more demand leads to higher listing prices.

"Their mortgage will be a little more expensive today, but that’s a trade-off some buyers will be willing to make. Consider it an opportunity cost," he said.

"The market’s going to finish the year on a high note. We’re not going back to the madness of December 2021, but we should see some serious sales increases compared to last year."