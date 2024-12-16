The Canadian Press Newsmakers of the Year, past and present

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is The Canadian Press 2024 Newsmaker of the Year.

Here is a list of who has had the title in the past, as chosen in an annual survey of senior editors in newsrooms across Canada:

2024: Pierre Poilievre, politician

2023: Pierre Poilievre, politician

2022: "Freedom Convoy" protesters

2021: The children who did not come home from residential schools

2020: Front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Jody Wilson-Raybould, politician

2018: Humboldt Broncos hockey team

2017: Gord Downie, musician

2016: Gord Downie, musician

2015: Justin Trudeau, politician

2014: Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent and Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, slain soldiers

2013: Rob Ford, politician

2012: Luka Rocco Magnotta, convicted murderer

2011: Jack Layton, politician

2010: Russell Williams, convicted murderer

2009: Stephen Harper, politician

2008: Stephen Harper, politician

2007: The Mounties

2006: The Canadian soldier

2005: John Gomery, Quebec judge

2004: Paul Martin, politician

2003: Paul Martin, politician

2002: Jean Chrétien, politician

2001: Stockwell Day, politician

2000: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1999: Pierre Trudeau, politician (named Canadian Newsmaker of the 20th Century)

1998: Jean Chrétien, politician

1997: Sheldon Kennedy, hockey player and advocate for sexual-assault victims

1996: Donovan Bailey, sprinter

1995: Lucien Bouchard, politician

1994: Jacques Parizeau, politician

1993: Kim Campbell, politician

1992: The Canadian Constitution

1991: Brian Mulroney, politician

1990: Elijah Harper, politician

1989: Michael Wilson, politician

1988: Ben Johnson, sprinter

1987: Rick Hansen, cross-country wheelchair athlete

1986: Rick Hansen, cross-country wheelchair athlete

1985: Steve Fonyo, cross-country runner

1984: Brian Mulroney, politician

1983: Brian Mulroney, politician

1982: Wayne Gretzky, hockey player

1981: Terry Fox, cross-country runner

1980: Terry Fox, cross-country runner

1979: Joe Clark, politician

1978: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1977: René Lévesque, politician

1976: René Lévesque, politician

1975: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1974: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1973: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1972: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1971: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1970: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1969: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1968: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1967: Lester Pearson, politician

1966: John Diefenbaker, politician

1965: Lucien Rivard, drug smuggler

1964: Lester Pearson, politician

1963: Lester Pearson, politician

1962: Réal Caouette, politician

1961: James Coyne, Bank of Canada governor

1960: John Diefenbaker, politician

1959: John Diefenbaker, Joey Smallwood; politicians

1958: John Diefenbaker, politician

1957: John Diefenbaker, politician

1956: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1955: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1954: Marilyn Bell, marathon swimmer

1953: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1952: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1951: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1950: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1949: Louis St-Laurent, politician

1948: Mackenzie King, politician

1947: Barbara Ann Scott, figure skater

1946: Igor Gouzenko, Soviet embassy cipher clerk