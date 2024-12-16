Justin Trudeau's cabinet meets ahead of FES; Fraser won't seek re-election

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a launch and naming ceremony for the new Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support vessel HMCS Protecteur at Seaspan Shipyards in North Vancouver, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a cabinet meeting this morning ahead of the release of his government's fall economic statement.

The meeting comes amid news that his federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser will not be seeking re-election.

A government official, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the issue, confirmed that Fraser is stepping away from federal politics for family reasons.

The Nova Scotia MP, who is expected to publicly disclose his plans this morning, held several parliamentary secretary roles before he was named immigration minister.

Fraser was later tapped to lead the hot housing file as the Liberal government faced criticism for failing to address an acute shortage of affordable homes.

Rumours of a cabinet shuffle have been swirling in Ottawa after several Trudeau cabinet ministers announced they won't be running in the next campaign.