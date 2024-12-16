Canada's premiers meet in Toronto to talk tariffs, trade and health care

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's premiers are meeting in Toronto today, and cross-border trade is topping the agenda, on the heels of a tariff threat from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

Trump is threatening to impose a 25 per cent import tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico when he takes office, until both countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent drugs like fentanyl from entering the U.S.

The premiers have had virtual meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the tariffs, press him for more funding on border security and plan a co-ordinated response, but this will be the first time the 13 provincial and territorial leaders gather to strategize in person.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the host of today's meeting as the current chair of the Council of the Federation, has come out strongly in favour of retaliatory tariffs and has threatened to in turn cut off the electricity the province supplies to several states.

But other premiers have spoken in favour of a different approach, with Alberta's Danielle Smith saying she prefers the diplomatic route and doesn't support retaliatory tariffs or cutting off Alberta's oil and gas exports.

Ford says Canada-U.S. relations, energy security and health care are on the agenda for today's meeting.

"With a new administration taking office in the United States, it's never been more important for Canada's premiers to work together to protect Canadian jobs and build up stronger partnerships on both sides of the border," Ford wrote in a statement.

"As premiers, we're focused on protecting jobs and attracting investment, while also continuing our work to strengthen health care, including the importance of accelerating patient access to new and life-saving medications."

Ford has also suggested he is looking at restricting the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, one of the largest purchasers of alcohol in the world, from buying American-made alcohol.

While some premiers have spoken about different approaches to handling Trump's tariff threat, Ford has said they are all in agreement on the need to tighten border security and that Canada should meet its commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on national defence. Trudeau has pledged to meet that target by 2032.

"Where we differ, I was speaking very clearly for Ontario, and I still speak for Ontario," Ford said at a Friday press conference.

"I don't speak for the rest of the country. That's up to the premiers. ... (When) it comes to Alberta or Quebec, that's their choice. They believe in diplomacy. Good luck."

The Ontario premier has also said the premiers are all in agreement that Canada should pursue a bilateral trade deal with the United States, with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement up for review in 2026. He has said Mexico is becoming a "back door" to Chinese goods.