Liberal Housing Minister Sean Fraser won't seek re-election: official

Photo: The Canadian Press Sean Fraser

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser will not be running in the next federal election, according a senior government official.

The official, who is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, says Fraser is not seeking re-election for family reasons.

Fraser was first elected as a Nova Scotia Liberal MP representing the Central Nova riding in 2015.

He held several parliamentary secretary posts before he was named immigration minister in 2021.

Fraser moved to the housing file two years later as the Liberals worked to tackle a national housing crisis, an issue that had become a significant political liability for the government.

Rumours have been swirling on Parliament Hill that a cabinet shuffle is coming soon to fill several vacancies left by Liberals who aren't seeking re-election.