Canadian airline execs to testify before parliamentary committee about bag fees

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian airline executives are set to testify before a parliamentary committee about their decisions to introduce carry-on bag fees for travellers.A trolly of luggage is seen at the Air Canada self check-in kiosk at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Canadian airline executives are set to testify before a parliamentary committee about their decisions to introduce carry-on bag fees for travellers.

The CEOs of Air Canada and WestJet will appear today before the standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities.

The CEOs are in the hot seat following Air Canada's announcement earlier this month that customers paying a basic fare can only bring on a personal item and will have to check carry-on bags for a fee.

Air Canada's move follows an earlier decision by WestJet to introduce an "UltraBasic" fare class that allows passengers to carry no more than a laptop bag or small backpack on board.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand has expressed concern about the trend of airlines introducing layers of add-on fees.

But WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says 1.2 million Canadians have chosen the airline's UltraBasic fare since it was introduced in June, resulting in lowered travel costs.