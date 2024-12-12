Canada not a significant source of fentanyl flowing into U.S., CBSA says

Photo: The Canadian Press Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) commissioner Michael Duheme testifies at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Canadian border officials told members of Parliament Thursday that Canada is not a significant source of fentanyl headed into the United States.

Aaron McCrorie, vice-president of intelligence and enforcement at the Canada Border Services Agency, made that comment to a parliamentary committee studying the impact of president-elect Donald Trump's plans for border security and migration.

CBSA President Erin O'Gorman also said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has characterized the amount coming from Canada as "slippage" — small amounts sent over for personal use, mostly by post.

Trump has threatened 25 per cent tariffs against Canada and Mexico unless the two countries step up on border security to tamp down on flows of illicit fentanyl.

During the presidential race, Trump also threatened to deport millions of undocumented people, stirring fears that could trigger an influx of migrants into Canada.

Ottawa is compiling new measures to bolster border security through more staff and equipment in the face of Trump's tariff threats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his border plan with the premiers during a Wednesday evening meeting, and Ottawa plans to add their suggestions into the soon-to-come package of measures.

Several media outlets have reported that the tab for that could surpass $1 billion, citing confidential sources.

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said he was surprised to see that figure bandied about in headlines, and that he's not clear on whether Ottawa will actually put that much into beefing up the border.

He said he plans to use any additional resources coming his way for the RCMP to rely more on modern technology to enforce the Canada-U.S. border.

An RCMP official said the police force currently has over 900 drones and nine helicopters located across the country, with six helicopters that occasionally provide border surveillance.