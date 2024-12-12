Two types of Stanley travel mugs recalled due to burn hazard

Photo: Health Canada A consumer recall has been issued for Switchback and Trigger Action Stanley travel mugs.

One of the most popular names in travel mugs is the subject of a recall.

Health Canada has issued a consumer product recall for Stanley-brander “Switchback” and “Trigger Action” travel mugs due to a burn hazard.

The company received three reports of incidents, including one reported injury in Canada as of December 12, 2024. In the United States, the company has received 16 reports of incidents and 2 reports of burn injuries.

According to the alert, the threads of the lids of the travel mugs can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, which can cause the lids to unexpectedly fall off during use, posing a risk to consumers.

The recall involves various colours of the "Switchback" and "Trigger Action" cups with plastic black lids sold in 355 ml (12 oz), 473 ml (16 oz) and 591 ml (20 oz) sizes.

Consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact Stanley for a free replacement lid. For more information contact the company by telephone at 1- 866-792-5445, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.stanley1913.com and click on the corresponding link to submit a recall claim or obtain more information.

The company reported that 184,170 units of the affected products were sold in Canada, and 2.6 million units were sold in the United States.

Stanley cups soared in popularity in the past few years thanks in part to social media, with influencers posting videos of their brightly coloured collections.

A full list of affected products can be found here.