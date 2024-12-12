Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut Ontario's electricity exports to U.S. states

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to members of the media at Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Thursday December 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario is contemplating restricting electricity exports to Michigan, New York state and Minnesota if Trump follows through on a threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada.

American network CNBC asked Trump about Ford's comments, and the president-elect said it's "fine" if Ontario imposed these restrictions, arguing the U.S. "is subsidizing Canada."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her province would not cut off oil and gas exports under any circumstances, saying she prefers diplomacy over threats.

Ford today is doubling down on the idea of cutting off energy exports, calling it a last resort but one that might be needed if the U.S. attacks the livelihoods of Canadians.

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says the province would rather have co-operation with the U.S., but could "end power sale into the U.S. market" the day Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

When asked about Ford's comments, Trump told CNBC, "That's OK if he that does that. That’s fine."

"We have a great relationship. I have so many friends in Canada, but we shouldn't have to subsidize a country," he said, claiming this amounts to more than US$100 annually in unspecified subsidies.