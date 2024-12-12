Alberta to put $29M into border security patrol unit with sheriffs, dogs, drones

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on July 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province is putting $29 million into creating a new sheriff patrol unit to shore up security at the Canada-United States border.

The unit is to be supported by about 50 sheriffs, 10 cold weather surveillance drones and four drug detection dogs and is expected to be operational early next year.

Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says it will focus on commercial vehicle inspection locations along major highways near entry points of the border that the province shares with Montana.

He says a two-kilometre deep zone along the border will be deemed critical infrastructure, so sheriffs can arrest without a warrant anyone found attempting to cross illegally or trafficking illegal drugs or weapons.

The announcement comes after incoming U.S. president Donald Trump pledged to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day back in office in January.

Trump has said the tariffs would remain in place until the countries put an end to illegal immigration and drug trafficking at their borders.