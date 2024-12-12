Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley quitting legislature seat as of Dec. 30

Photo: The Canadian Press Rachel Notley speaks about proposed changes surrounding transgender youth, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Former Alberta premier and NDP Leader Rachel Notley is leaving the legislature.

Notley announced on social media that, as of Dec. 30, she is resigning as the legislature representative for Edmonton-Strathcona.

In the statement, Notley thanks her supporters and constituents, but does not discuss what she plans to do in her post-political life.

Notley served as Alberta’s 17th premier after she and the NDP won a majority government in 2015.

They served for four years before losing to Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party in 2019 and again in 2023 to the UCP under Danielle Smith.

Notley stepped down as party leader earlier this year and was replaced in a party vote by former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, who does not have a seat in the house.