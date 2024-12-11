Four dead after 'horrible' crash on southern Alberta highway: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say four people are dead after a highway crash in southern Alberta.

They say a Dodge Ram hauling a trailer, a GMC truck and a Ford Escape collided on Highway 3 west of Grassy Lake on Monday around 6 p.m.

The 84-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram and an 86-year-old passenger were declared dead at the scene.

Mounties say they were both from Robsart, Sask.

A 38-year-old man from Taber, Alta., who was driving the GMC truck also died at the scene.

A passenger in that truck, a 20-year-old man from Taber, died in hospital.

The male driver of the Escape received minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours and police are investigating what caused the collision.

RCMP extended their condolences to the family and friends of all involved in the "horrible" crash.