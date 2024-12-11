S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Photo: The Canadian Press The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Canada's main stock index was up nearly 100 points on strength in the technology, financial and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.90 points at 25,595.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.85 points at 44,227.98. The S&P 500 index was up 42.66 points at 6,077.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 276.90 points at 19,964.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.75 cents US compared with 70.59 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was up 87 cents at US$69.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 22 cents at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$36.10 at US$2,754.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$4.26 a pound.