Montreal snow removal towing operation ends after gunshot fired

Photo: The Canadian Press An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

Montreal police say an argument over towing during a snow-clearing operation escalated to the point where a gunshot was fired.

No one was injured by the bullet, which was allegedly fired by a 39-year-old man in the city's east-end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Const. Antony Dorélas says at least one shot was fired toward two victims, and one of them — a 19-year-old man — had to be treated for shock.

The man who was arrested is believed to be the owner of the vehicle that was going to be towed so snowplows could clear the road.

Dorélas says the suspect could face charges that include armed assault and discharging a firearm.

Police have set up a security perimeter and our continuing to investigate the case.