Search for Quebec hiker missing in Adirondacks now likely a recovery mission

Photo: The Canadian Press Leo Dufour is shown in a handout photo from the New York State Police Facebook page.

Authorities in New York state say the search for a 22-year-old Quebec hiker who went missing in the Adirondacks more than a week ago is now likely a recovery mission.

The New York State Forest Rangers say heavy snow and cold temperatures have made the search "essentially impossible," and future efforts will depend on the weather.

Leo Dufour of Vaudreuil, Que., went hiking on Allen Mountain on Nov. 29, but failed to return the following day as planned.

The forest rangers say snow has fallen every day since Dufour went missing and temperatures on the mountain have dropped below minus 30 degrees C.

They say about 60 rangers have searched extensively in the area, and the last clue they found as to Dufour's whereabouts was a water bottle near the summit, where the snow is now more than a metre deep.

The rangers say the search for Dufour will continue on a limited basis when the weather allows it, but it's currently very difficult to get rescuers into the area.