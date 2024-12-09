North anxious over dwindling necessities, no Christmas gifts, due to postal strike

Photo: The Canadian Press A member of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) pickets outside the Canada Post Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C.

Community leaders in Northern Canada say the postal strike is starting to choke off the supply of some necessities and could mean children in more remote regions don't receive Christmas gifts this year.

Barry Andersen, the angajukKâk — or mayor — of Makkovik, says communities in northern Labrador depend on Canada Post for most of their packages, including some medications and supplies of children's diapers, as there are no courier services.

He says to send small parcels by airplane from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., to his northern community often costs more than the price of the Christmas gift inside, and the ferry service to Makkovik will soon end for the season.

Natan Obed, the president of an organization representing 70,000 Inuit, says every day the strike continues adds to the hardship in remote communities, as pension cheques haven't reached elders and in some cases people have had to fly south to purchase medicines.

Andersen says with the strike between Canada Post and its unionized members now into its 25th day, there’s fear in northern communities that young children simply won't receive hoped-for Christmas presents.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says in a statement today that the Liberal government isn't planning to intervene as it believes "negotiated agreements are always the best way forward.