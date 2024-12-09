251062
Canada  

BoC expected to lower interest rates again, with odds leaning toward larger cut

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press - | Story: 521727

Financial markets and forecasters are betting on another jumbo interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada this week.

Statistics Canada's latest job report tilted expectations in favour of a larger cut.

The Friday report revealed the unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent in November, up from 6.5 per cent a month earlier, as more people looked for work.

A half-percentage point interest rate reduction would bring the central bank's key interest rate to 3.25 per cent.

The Bank of Canada reduced its key interest rate by half a percentage point in October in response to inflation returning to target, but signalled the size of the next rate decision would be data-dependent.

Canada's inflation rate was two per cent in October.

 

