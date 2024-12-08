Edmonton police investigating after infant found dead in parking lot

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police in Edmonton are investigating the death of an infant discovered in a shopping centre parking lot.

They say officers were called Saturday afternoon to the shopping complex in the city's south end and found the body.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday and police are asking anyone with information about the death to reach out.

They are also looking for dashcam footage of the area around Parsons Road and Ellerslie Road Southwest on Saturday.

A police news release did not include details around potential suspects, how the infant died or the child's identity.