Conservatives intervene to delay debate on NDP motion in House of Commons

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A statue of former Prime Minister Sir Robert Borden is backed by the Confederation Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

The Conservatives are stalling an NDP opposition day motion in the House of Commons, after the New Democrats intervened in the Tories' opposition day on Thursday.

The NDP was set to begin debate on a motion calling on the government to expand the GST break to cover what they call essentials.

Instead, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman raised a point of privilege about a protest that happened earlier this week, saying three NDP members voiced support for protesters who blocked MPs from doing their work.

On Tuesday, about 100 protestors held a sit-in at the Confederation Building, one of the buildings that houses MP offices, calling for an arms embargo against Israel.

Most of this morning's debate time was eaten up by Lantsman's privilege motion and a series of points of order raised by MPs who seemed bent on stalling NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's opposition motion.

The NDP delayed debate on the Conservative opposition motion on Thursday by forcing a debate on abortion instead.