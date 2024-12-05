Toronto Tempo unveiled as handle for new WNBA team as leak accelerates unveiling

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toronto Tempo The Toronto Tempo logo, Toronto's new WNBA team, is shown in this handout image. Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle unveiled with some haste Thursday morning after it was leaked the previous day.

The name appeared — briefly — on a team drop-down menu on the WNBA's official website.

The logo shows a light-blue basketball emblazoned with a T and leaving a trail, as if in motion.

Team president Teresa Resch says the team colours will be blue and red, calling it "a modern take on a very familiar Canadian colour palate."

Toronto was awarded a WNBA team in May, becoming the league’s first franchise outside the U.S.

The new team will be owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, which reportedly paid US$115 million for the WNBA team.