Calgary police accuse former officer of using database to meet women

Photo: The Canadian Press Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A former Calgary police officer has been accused of using the force's database to strike up personal relationships with women he met during service calls and other police-related matters.

"I would say a bit of shock, strong disappointment as … this is not behaviour that is consistent with the values of our service," police Chief Mark Neufeld said Wednesday, when asked for his response to the charges.

"You gotta be able to trust the police and, especially in your moment of need or vulnerability, if you can't trust a police officer, we're all in trouble."

The 16-year member of the service, who has since resigned, has been charged with one count of breach of trust and one count of misuse of a computer system.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brett Singer, 51. But police say it's believed he's no longer in the country.

It's alleged that between 2008 and 2023, the officer engaged in relationships with many women and used police databases to find and contact them outside of his policing duties.

A16-month investigation began in July 2023.

Katherine Murphy, executive director of the police service's legal and regulatory services division, said four women came forward that summer and more later reported "similar inappropriate contact from this police officer."

Murphy commended the women for coming forward.

"That takes a significant amount of courage. Because we recognize when our members respond to any call for service, they are in a position of power and authority over everyone they're interacting with."

Singer was suspended with pay in January. His duty status was assessed as the investigation progressed. He was suspended without pay in September.

Shortly after, he resigned, and it's believed he left Canada.

"We have information about where he may be. But because we don't have independent confirmation of that, I don't see any value in speculating on where he is," said Neufeld.

"The individual does have significant ties back to Canada and, if he returns to Canada, he will immediately be arrested."