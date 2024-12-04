'Oh Canada!': Trump trolls country with Truth Social post

Photo: Donald Trump / Truth Social

President-elect Donald Trump doubled down on an apparent joke about Canada joining the United States Tuesday by posting an AI-generated image of himself standing beside the Canadian flag on a mountain.

“Oh Canada!” said the post to Truth Social.

Fox News reported on Monday that Trump suggested Canada become the 51st state after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised concerns that tariffs would hurt Canada’s economy.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the incoming president's suggestion was said in jest.

"The president was telling jokes, the president was teasing us. It was of course on that issue in no way a serious comment," LeBlanc told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.

"We had a discussion on trade issues, on border security that was very productive. But the fact that there's a warm, cordial relationship between the two leaders and the president is able to joke like that for us was a positive thing," LeBlanc said.

Fox News also reported that a fellow diner joked that any Canadian state would lean heavily liberal, leading Trump to suggest that Canada be split into two states: one liberal and one conservative.

Fox News personality Jesse Watters on Tuesday called the proposal a “no-brainer,” pointing to Canada’s oil industry.

with files from The Canadian Press