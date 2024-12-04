Snow may have 'significant impact' on traffic in parts of Ontario: Environment Canada

Photo:.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for parts of southern Ontario, saying up to 5 centimetres of snow accumulation is possible in some areas which could have a "significant impact" on rush hour traffic.

The weather agency says a winter weather advisory is in effect for areas including the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and Niagara Region.

It says there could be reduced visibility at times, and motorists should expect "hazardous" driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

It says there may be a "significant impact" on rush hour traffic in urban areas in Toronto.

The agency says the snow is expected to taper off this evening.

The weather advisory comes after last weekend saw a snow storm in cottage country that stranded hundreds of drivers and downed trees and power lines, with the town of Gravenhurst in Muskoka Region declaring a state of emergency.