Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Provincial Auditor Tara Clemett speaks at the Legislature in Regina on Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023.

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.

Tara Clemett's report is to cover the regulation of foreign-owned farmland, along with timely dispatching for fire emergencies.

It's to also look at how SaskPower, a Crown electrical utility, is transitioning to non-emitting energy sources.

The report will cover procuring hotel rooms for social services clients.

Earlier this year, the province's conflict-of-interest commissioner found former Saskatchewan Party government backbencher Gary Grewal had breached rules when his hotels did business with the government.

The Opposition NDP raised the issue last year when it found one of Grewal's hotels had raised rates for a social services client when the ministry started paying her bill.