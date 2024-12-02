Alberta to end use of photo radar on provincial highways as of April 1

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta’s transportation minister says as of April 1 the province is ending photo radar ticketing on all numbered provincial highways. Dreeshen speaks with reporters in Calgary on Thursday, May 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s transportation minister says as of April 1 the province is ending photo radar ticketing on all numbered provincial highways.

Devin Dreeshen says far too often, photo radar penalizes drivers without improving safety.

The government also promises to review all the so-called "fishing holes," with an aim to remove 70 per cent of the province's existing 2,200 photo radar sites.

Photo radar will continue to be allowed in school zones, playground zones, and construction sites, but beyond these areas, local governments will have to submit their case.

At intersections equipped with cameras, running a red light could still net a driver a ticket, but speeding on a green light will not.

The announcement comes after years of the United Conservative government placing restrictions on how municipalities use photo radar sites.