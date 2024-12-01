Man charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering: police

Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering on Sunday morning.
Officers were called for reports of a collision on Weyburn Square at around 5 a.m., and found a 64-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police say she was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the woman died because of injuries that were caused by an assault and not the collision. As a result, her 25-year-old son was arrested at the scene.
Police say the suspect is facing a second-degree murder charge. They add that there are no other suspects.
Investigators are asking people with any information or footage to contact the Homicide Unit.