Man charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering: police

Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Pickering on Sunday morning.

Officers were called for reports of a collision on Weyburn Square at around 5 a.m., and found a 64-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say she was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the woman died because of injuries that were caused by an assault and not the collision. As a result, her 25-year-old son was arrested at the scene.

Police say the suspect is facing a second-degree murder charge. They add that there are no other suspects.

Investigators are asking people with any information or footage to contact the Homicide Unit.