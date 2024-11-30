Ashes of woman's father in limbo due to Canada Post strike

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Quebec woman wants to bury her father in his home province of Manitoba, but the Canada Post strike has left his ashes stranded in transit.

Emily Walstrom says she arranged to have her father cremated in Surrey, B-C, where died in October, to her home west of Montreal, and had planned to have a proper burial in Winnipeg.

Postal workers walked off the job three days after the funeral home put the ashes in the mail, and now Walstrom says Canada Post can't even tell her what province the package is in.

Those who work in the funeral sector say Canada Post is one of the only major shippers willing to handle human remains