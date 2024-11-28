Premier Smith says Alberta is still formulating border plan to meet U.S. demands

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith delivers a speech prior to a fireside chat during a Canada Strong and Free Network event in Ottawa, on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says it’s early days on figuring out how the province will patrol its border with Montana but says there are options, and pointed to existing specialized sheriff units as a model.

Smith's pledge came after an emergency meeting this week to strategize with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers over threats from incoming U.S. president Donald Trump.

Trump has said he will slap a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day in office in January until the flow of illegal migrants and drugs is stemmed.

Smith is urging the federal government to come up with a better border security plan, but says she's prepared to pony up provincial resources.

Smith says the province is responsible for policing land near the border, so they will work with their federal counterparts, Canadian border security and Montana officials.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says Smith hasn't thought through her border patrol plan, and is undermining Canadian negotiations with the U.S. by conceding to Trump's demands.