Ontario eyes new electricity generation sites, possibly including nuclear

Photo: The Canadian Press Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston.

Ontario is eyeing three sites across the province for new electricity generation facilities, including the possibility of large-scale nuclear plants.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is on track to meet rising electricity demands through to 2035, but after that point the need will continue to skyrocket and Ontario needs to secure more power for the future.

The Independent Electricity System Operator has said demand is set to increase 75 per cent by 2050.

Lecce is looking to three sites that are owned by Ontario Power Generation and already zoned for electricity generation – Nanticoke in Haldimand County, Lambton in St. Clair and Wesleyville in Port Hope.

Lecce is tasking OPG with starting discussions with the municipalities and First Nation communities about putting various forms of electricity generation there.

Officials say this could include any form of generation, including nuclear or gas plants.