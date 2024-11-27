Canada Post negotiations suspended

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Post talks have been suspended.

Negotiations between Canada Post and its worker union have been suspended after "several intensive days" of talks, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said in an online post early Wednesday morning.

A special mediator appointed by the federal government determined that parties remain too far apart on critical issues for mediation to be successful at this time.

"This pause in mediation activities will hopefully permit the parties to reassess their positions and return to the bargaining table with renewed resolve," MacKinnon said on X.

"I have requested that both parties meet at my office today. They will be told that, as in all disputes, they alone are responsible for the consequences of this conflict, and for its resolution. As soon as productive bargaining can begin anew, the special mediator will re-engage the parties. Canadians are counting on them to create these conditions quickly."

The appointed mediator has been guiding the talks between Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers since Nov. 18, but the Crown corporation has said “progress has been limited to minor items.”

More than 55,000 Canada Post workers went on strike on Nov. 15, halting mail and parcel services across the country. Some post offices have also been shuttered amid the job action.

Company spokeswoman Lisa Liu said in a statement Monday that talks with the union over the weekend resulted in limited progress, with Canada Post trying to "move forward with urgency" on discussing changes to its delivery model.

Meanwhile, a union spokesperson said talks were focused on protecting jobs, noting the Crown corporation wants to claw back rights and benefits achieved over decades.

A key issue in bargaining has been a push to expand parcel deliveries into the weekend, but the union and Canada Post are at odds over how to make it work.

— with files from CP