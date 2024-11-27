Fake ride-share driver charged in three sexual assaults: Peel police

Photo: The Canadian Press Peel Regional Police work a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Peel police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly posed as a ride-share driver in a series of violent sexual assaults.

Police allege the accused targeted South Asian women in their early 20s in three separate attacks in Brampton, Ont., earlier this month.

Police say all three women were at bus stops when they were offered a ride by a suspect posing as a ride-share driver.

Police allege the women were driven to different areas and sexually assaulted.

Police say they arrested a 22-year-old international student living in Brampton who is now facing several charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and by strangulation.

Investigators say the accused had no links to ride-share operators.

Police say they believe there may be more victims.