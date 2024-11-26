Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families plead he be kept behind bars

Photo: The Canadian Press La Macaza Institution, a medium security correctional facility is seen in La Macaza, Que., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Notorious killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.

The parole board noted that while Bernardo has made some progress during incarceration, there is still significant concern about his risk of sexual recidivism and his narcissistic personality disorder, given the "extremely violent" nature of his crimes.

Bernardo, who is designated a dangerous offender, is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.

The 60-year-old told the board he was primarily seeking day parole at a halfway house, or at a minimum, escorted absences from prison so that he can attend a community program for sex offenders.

The victims' families made an impassioned case against Bernardo's bid for release, and said they have been re-traumatized every time his parole hearings come up.

At the end of a daylong hearing at the La Macaza Institution in Quebec where Bernardo is currently held, the parole board reached its decision after approximately 30 minutes of deliberation.