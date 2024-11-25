Two people charged in theft of war memorabilia from Royal Canadian Legion in Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press An OPP vehicle is shown parked in Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy

Ontario police say two people are facing charges after "irreplaceable" war memorabilia and other items were stolen last week from a Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Police say they are still trying to recover many of the stolen items, which include First World War and Second World War memorabilia, a wheelchair and clothing.

They allege the two suspects entered the legion on Wednesday afternoon and took off with the items.

Police say the suspects were identified with help from community members and surveillance footage.

A 32-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Gravenhurst have been charged with theft over $5,000.

Police say the suspects will appear in court next month and in January, and are asking anyone with information about the stolen items to contact Bracebridge OPP.