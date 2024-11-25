Man charged with murder in fatal St. Catharines, Ont., shooting

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024.

Niagara Regional Police say a man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after two people were shot in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Division and Riordon streets on Friday afternoon.

They say officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital and the other was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested a 47-year-old man from St. Catharines over the weekend after "several hours of negotiations" at a home, and he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.