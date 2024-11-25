American defender Croix Soto looks to help build new Canadian league with AFC Toronto

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CREO Vision Newly signed AFC Toronto defender Croix Soto is flanked by sporting director Billy Wilson, left, and head coach Marko Milanovic outside Old City Hall in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

After NWSL stops in North Carolina, Kansas City and Houston, defender Croix Soto is looking to help build something in Toronto.

The 23-year-old defender from Pasadena, Calif, is AFC Toronto's third signing — and first international — after Canadian forwards Jade Kovacevic and Leah Pais.

AFC Toronto and the other five Northern Super League teams kick off the new women's pro league in April.

"I'm super-stoked," Soto said from Texas.

"I feel like I can help bring a championship to the city and be a part of this insane movement" she added. "Because you're never able to be the first very often and I feel like that's super-cool. And I hold that near and dear to my heart, to be one of the pioneers of this new league."

Soto is an athletic defender who reads the game and anticipates play well. The five-foot-nine centre back is strong in the air, good on the ball and able to deliver a pass.

“AFC Toronto is committed to building a winning team, and signing Croix Soto is a reflection of that vision,” AFC Toronto coach Marko Milanovic said in a statement. “Croix is a player who brings not only defensive skill but also a winner’s mentality and professionalism.

"Her experience in the NWSL will be invaluable as we establish our identity and goals for the upcoming season."

Soto played 62 career games, including 57 starts, at the University of Oregon from 2019 to 2022.

She was an All-Pac-12 second-team selection as a junior and third-team as a sophomore but went undrafted after a senior year that saw her miss eight games due to a groin injury.

The North Caroline Courage brought her in on a tryout in January 2023 which led to a call from Kansas City that March after the Current suffered a string of injuries.

Soto made 12 appearances, including eight starts for the Current, before joining the Houston Dash for the 2024 season. She appeared in three games for the Dash, playing a total of 29 minutes.

"As a team we were a bit in limbo," she said of Houston, which went through coaching changes during the season.

Soto whose first name is pronounced 'croy,' saw it as another learning experience in her young career.

"It has definitely been a roller-coaster, but from each team and experience, I've learned so much about myself as well as with the game itself," she said. "Playing with some incredible players. Just honestly being a sponge and soaking in all the information.

"Just being in the moment has been one of the biggest things; that's been grounding me through all this transition, moving across the country."

And now across the border.

Canada was well-represented at her previous NWSL clubs with Desiree Scott at Kansas City and Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman in Houston.

"I learned a lot from them," said Soto, who was encouraged to sign with the NSL by the now-retired Scott. "One the field and off the field, they were just amazing, incredible human beings."

Soto, who studied advertising at Oregon's School of Journalism and Communication after switching from business, hosted a podcast called "Croix's Corner" while at Kansas City.

Association Football Club Toronto is a professional women's soccer club based in Toronto.