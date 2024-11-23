Anti-NATO protest in Montreal erupts in fires, smashed windows, arrests, say police

Photo: CTV News According to police, pro-Palestinian protesters smashed the windows of the Palais des Congr?s de Montreal on Friday night.

Police say they've arrested several people following an anti-NATO protest that included two car fires and left some businesses with smashed windows.

Montreal police say they made at least three arrests following a demonstration that began late afternoon Friday.

Police say that during the march, smoke bombs were deployed, metal barriers were thrown into the street and windows of businesses and at the convention centre were smashed.

Delegates from NATO member states and partner countries are in Montreal this weekend to discuss issues including support for Ukraine, climate change and the future of the alliance.

The protest was planned by the groups Divest for Palestine and the Convergence of Anti-Capitalist Struggles, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly condemned the protests in a Saturday morning post on social media platform X, saying that "rioting is not peaceful protest and has no place in Montreal or anywhere in Canada."

"Those who spread hate and antisemitism, use violence, loot and destroy property must be condemned and held accountable," she added.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the demonstrators were completely dispersed at around 7 p.m.