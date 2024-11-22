Alberta Premier Smith says passenger train system key to meeting tourism goals

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier Danielle Smith says a robust passenger train system in Alberta will be key in meeting her government's goal of having a $25 billion tourism economy. United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith addresses party members at their annual meeting in Red Deer, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Premier Danielle Smith says a robust passenger train system in Alberta will be key to meeting her government's goal of a $25-billion tourism economy.

Smith, speaking at a forum in Calgary, said she envisions a passenger train system that includes not only a high-speed train connecting Edmonton and Calgary, but also trains linking airports to city centres and Rocky Mountain tourist destinations.

"We're planning for more than just commuters," Smith said Friday.

"There is an undeniable opportunity to expand to the destinations that so many visitors who come to our province want to see."

Smith also said trains are a transportation style many international visitors expect.

"I just know how important it has been in shaping my exposure and access to the world, and I think we can give incredible experiences to people when they come here to be able to do the same," she told the crowd.

"That's why I'm so serious about it."

Smith announced the $25-billion target earlier this year with Tourism Minister Joseph Schow. Since then, Schow has promoted Alberta tourism during trips to Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Statistics Canada data suggests international visitors to Alberta spent a record $2.9 billion last year, while overall annual tourism spending reached $12.7 billion.

Building the passenger rail system will take a lot of planning and infrastructure, Smith said.

She added, reluctantly, that a new Crown corporation will be needed as well.

"I never thought there'd be so many opportunities for Crown corporations," she said. "But this is one of those areas."

Smith was quick to say the Crown agency wouldn't necessarily need to be the owner and operator of a provincial passenger train system — it just needs to "co-ordinate" it.

"That is where we have the expertise in doing that because we've done that in so many other areas in the past," she said.

"It is up to us to pay to play that central co-ordinating role because if we don't do it, who will? And I think the answer is no one."

A government news release Friday said "the vision" for the Crown corporation is to have it be responsible for fare collection, booking, maintenance, infrastructure and expansion projects.

Smith said the government aims to have a plan in place next summer that outlines the feasibility of the system, as well as potential service delivery options and a 15-year timeline to build.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen, who participated in a question-and-answer session at the forum with Smith, said a high-speed train connecting Edmonton and Calgary is an idea that's floated around for a long time.

"I think that you know how serious we are because we're hosting events like this,” Dreeshen said.

“We're doing the work, we're putting our money where our mouth is to make sure that we can bring in the best and brightest to build something that will really put Alberta on the map," Dreeshen said.

"But,” he added, “it will take some time."