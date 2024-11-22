Canada ordered to address Jordan's Principle backlog, find new solutions

Photo: The Canadian Press Cindy Blackstock, Executive Director of First Nations Child and Family Caring Society holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ordered Canada to address a backlog of requests under Jordan's Principle which is meant to ensure First Nations children don't wait to receive assistance because of jurisdictional battles.

The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society raised concerns that Ottawa was taking too long to process requests for financing through Jordan's Principle, leaving children without access to services.

The principle stipulates that when a First Nations child needs health, social or educational services they are to receive them from the government first approached, with questions about final jurisdiction worked out afterward.

Caring Society executive director Cindy Blackstock told the tribunal the ever-growing backlog was of Canada's own making and that some kids are waiting months to receive the care they need.

Urgent requests are supposed to be processed within 24 hours, but Blackstock's motion says they were taking up to one month to be reviewed.

The tribunal ordered Canada to return to it with a detailed plan, timelines and targets to address the backlog before Dec. 10.