Decision expected today in trial for Convoy protester Pat King

Photo: The Canadian Press "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives to court for the start of his criminal trial in Ottawa on Monday, May 13, 2024. A judge is expected to issue a decision this morning in the criminal case against one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pat King pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences for his role in the blockade.

His defence argued that King was peacefully protesting during the three-week demonstration in Ottawa that gridlocked downtown streets to oppose COVID-19 public health restrictions.

But the Crown alleged he was a protest leader who was instrumental to the disruption it caused the city and people who lived and worked nearby.

The Crown's case relies mainly on King's own videos, which he posted to social media throughout the protest to document the demonstration and communicate with protesters.

His trial wrapped in July and, if convicted, King could be facing more than 10 years in prison.